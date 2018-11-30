RobertaG.
Katy our bud tender was very knowledgeable about the products. The buds are 🔥. In my opinion best buds in town. We will definitely be back.
real dope place, awesome vibe frfr... the new bud room is clean. will be returning. oh.. and it smelled wonderful in there
My all time favorite dispensary to go to always top quality products! and super nice employees they are always so helpful I give this place 5 stars all day I recommend all my people to go here
Great place Brandi was wonderful in helping me out with my selection of flower that I needed 10/10 overall
Great prices and selection, and Brandi my budtender was really cool and helpful! Highly recommend this place.
Always good deals. A variety of top shelf products and the ladies are knowledgeable, and friendly every time I visit.
This place is killer. Excellent deals and selection. Great prices, quick service. Well informed service.
Very personable, knowledgeable, and full of insight.
I absolutely love this place. The ladies who work here are very knowledgeable, nice, and make you feel super comfortable! All the flower is in my opinion top quality (no seeds), very fluffy, coated in crystals, and taste amazing! Thursdays all grams are $10 a G which is awesome because every week I am able to try different strains, then come back on Saturday for the 1/8th sale and get an 1/8th for $30! Great deals and great service with the best buds in OKC!
By far one of my favorite dispensaries. Great prices on quality stuff and Katie is always super helpful!