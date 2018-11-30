Dizzy09 on June 8, 2019

I absolutely love this place. The ladies who work here are very knowledgeable, nice, and make you feel super comfortable! All the flower is in my opinion top quality (no seeds), very fluffy, coated in crystals, and taste amazing! Thursdays all grams are $10 a G which is awesome because every week I am able to try different strains, then come back on Saturday for the 1/8th sale and get an 1/8th for $30! Great deals and great service with the best buds in OKC!