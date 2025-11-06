823 products | Last updated:
About this dispensary
HighWay
Highway is all about offering a better road to cannabis. Steering clear of uncertainty, they deliver safe, legal, and fully lab-tested products straight to your door. No detours, no dead ends—just a direct route to quality and care. They’re driven by the idea that no one should have to navigate the risks of buying off the street when they can trust Highway to deliver a smooth, reliable ride every time. This isn’t just a business; it’s a carefully paved path to something better. With Highway San Antonio, you’re not just along for the ride—you’re on the road to a safer, more transparent cannabis experience. Buckle up and let them take you there.
Leafly member since 2025
- 12268 Potranco Road, San Antonio, TX
- call 2109053505
- visit website
- send an email
- Followers: 13
- credit carddebit cardcash
- License 8443
- StorefrontVeteran discount
Hours and Info (CT)
wednesday
10am - 8pm
thursday
10am - 10pm
friday
10am - 10pm
saturday
10am - 10pm
sunday
12am - 6pm
monday
10am - 8pm
tuesday
10am - 8pm
pickup Info
Today’s hours
TimeSame dayPaymentCash, Credit Card, Debit
Closed until 11am CT
delivery Info
Today’s hours
Delivery estimate45 min - 2 hr 0 minOrder minimum$30PaymentCredit Card, Debit
Closed until 11am CT
9 Reviews of HighWay
s........e
November 6, 2025
Every time I order or visit highway, the guys in there are awesome! Very knowledgeable about their product, what’s popular, what to recommend, etc. Delivery is always on time or earlier and discreet, not to mention all the goodies they give you with each order! By far my favorite place to visit.
t........s
October 5, 2025
From start to finish, the experience with HighWay was flawless. Communication was lightning-fast, and I was genuinely shocked by the same-day delivery, my order arrived faster than most of my DoorDash orders! Every step of the process was smooth and professional, from ID verification to the friendly delivery driver who made the handoff feel effortless. As far as the product:, I got a few of the "Turnt-Up concentrate and a "Half Baked Purifyryd Diamond" and I added to bud I already had (I will be getting my flower from them moving forward as well), and couldn't believe it, this was my first time using THC-a and being a long time smoker, I will verify their THC-a is indistinguishable from any other variant you may have smoked. I also smoked both from a dab rig. It had a clean burn, potent effects, and flavor that held up across formats. Whether you're rolling up or torching down, Highway delivers top-tier quality that hits hard and smooth. I’ll absolutely be a repeat customer. If you’re looking for fast, reliable service and premium THCa, Highway is it!
a........s
October 4, 2025
Top quality flower and great prices
G........0
September 27, 2025
Love this place . Amazing selection on flower and always great quality !!! It's also hard to find better customer service. If you haven't tried HighWay, what are you waiting for ???