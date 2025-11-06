From start to finish, the experience with HighWay was flawless. Communication was lightning-fast, and I was genuinely shocked by the same-day delivery, my order arrived faster than most of my DoorDash orders! Every step of the process was smooth and professional, from ID verification to the friendly delivery driver who made the handoff feel effortless. As far as the product:, I got a few of the "Turnt-Up concentrate and a "Half Baked Purifyryd Diamond" and I added to bud I already had (I will be getting my flower from them moving forward as well), and couldn't believe it, this was my first time using THC-a and being a long time smoker, I will verify their THC-a is indistinguishable from any other variant you may have smoked. I also smoked both from a dab rig. It had a clean burn, potent effects, and flavor that held up across formats. Whether you're rolling up or torching down, Highway delivers top-tier quality that hits hard and smooth. I’ll absolutely be a repeat customer. If you’re looking for fast, reliable service and premium THCa, Highway is it!