Highway 420 Seaside
503-717-5045
3 types of 1- gram- RSO for only $24 after tax
$5 grams after tax
Golden Pineapple $5 a gram
Military and Senior Discount 10%
LOUD LOLLIES(certified vegan) **$7.20 after tax** 50mg Lolly Pops!!!!! 4 different flavors available!!
50 mg SDK cookies for only $6 w/tax
