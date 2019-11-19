Follow
Highway 420 Seaside
3 types of 1- gram- RSO for only $24 after tax
3 types of Rick Simpson's Oil for only $24 a gram after tax! Potent THC ones and 1:1 and CBD ones
Staff picks
bobsleds!!!! Live Resin - lots to choose from!
from Bobsled Extracts
68%
THC
0.11%
CBD
Sunset
Strain
$241 g
In-store only
variety of honeycomb dabs
from Botanical Laboratories
70%
THC
0%
CBD
Mimosa
Strain
$241 g
In-store only
Chocolate Chip Cookie
from SDK Snacks
5mg
THC
0mg
CBD
chocolate
Strain
$6each
In-store only
50mg Loud Lollies 4 varieties
from Black Label
5%
THC
0%
CBD
loud lollies
Strain
$7.2each
In-store only
THC RSO
from GENESIS PHARMS
50%
THC
0%
CBD
538mg THC Per Container
Strain
$24each
In-store only
THC CBD 1:1
from GENESIS PHARMS
20%
THC
36%
CBD
206mg THC 365mg CBD Per Container
Strain
$24each
In-store only
1 gram variety
from STICKS
20%
THC
0%
CBD
Super Lemon Haze
Strain
$7.2each
In-store only
THC+CBD Chapstick!!!!
from High Desert Pure
0.11mg
THC
0.39mg
CBD
chapstick
Strain
$6each
In-store only
All Products
9LB Hammer
from wo
27.9%
THC
0.08%
CBD
9 Pound Hammer
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Golden Pineapple
from N/A
15%
THC
0%
CBD
Golden Pineapple
Strain
$51 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
GMO
from anthos
30.2%
THC
1.1%
CBD
GMO
Strain
$14.41 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Purple Punch
from Cosmic Treehouse
27.16%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Purple Punch
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
starry night
from LTRMN
26%
THC
0%
CBD
Starry Night
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Cookies N Cream
from Eugenius
30.13%
THC
0.19%
CBD
Cookies and Cream
Strain
$14.41 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
mimosa
from LTRMN
25.7%
THC
0.3%
CBD
Mimosa
Strain
$8.41 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
mango mojito
from Hydrus Hydroponics
28.6%
THC
0.06%
CBD
mango mojito
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Cheese
from LTRMN
28.5%
THC
0.2%
CBD
Cheese
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Mangolicious
from LTRMN
27.9%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Mangolicious
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Southern Belle
from LTRMN
21.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Southern Belle
Strain
$8.41 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Kobe OG
from LTRMN
22.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Kobe OG
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
mac
from Eugenius
30%
THC
0.1%
CBD
MAC
Strain
$14.41 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
oregon diesel
from Cosmic Treehouse
17%
THC
0%
CBD
Oregon Diesel
Strain
$51 g
In-store only
strawberry cough
from LTRMN
21%
THC
0.2%
CBD
Strawberry Cough
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
sour tangie
from LTRMN
25%
THC
0%
CBD
Sour Tangie
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
firehouse
from N/A
18%
THC
0%
CBD
firehouse
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Jilly Bean Diamonds-N-Sauce
from Botanical Laboratories
61%
THC
0.16%
CBD
Jillybean
Strain
$361 g
In-store only
tangelo sugar wax
from Botanical Laboratories
77.74%
THC
0%
CBD
Tangelo
Strain
$301 g
In-store only
lemon skunk honeycomb
from Botanical Laboratories
68.66%
THC
0.15%
CBD
Lemon Skunk
Strain
$301 g
In-store only
4 varities
from Beehive Extracts
71%
THC
0%
CBD
mendo purps
Strain
$301 g
In-store only
3 varieties
from Beehive Extracts
77%
THC
0%
CBD
Purple Rhino
Strain
$241 g
In-store only
9#Hammer shatter
from Dab Factory
80%
THC
0%
CBD
9 Pound Hammer
Strain
$14.41 g
In-store only
sour grapefruit kush
from Emerald Bay Extracts
67%
THC
0.6%
CBD
sour grapefruit kush
Strain
$121 g
In-store only
siskiyou fire
from Emerald Bay Extracts
64%
THC
0%
CBD
siskiyou fire
Strain
$121 g
In-store only
jah goo
from Emerald Bay Extracts
79%
THC
0%
CBD
Jah Goo
Strain
$121 g
In-store only
snow dream og
from Emerald Bay Extracts
62%
THC
0%
CBD
snow dream og
Strain
$121 g
In-store only
green grapefruit
from Emerald Bay Extracts
65%
THC
0%
CBD
green grapefruit
Strain
$121 g
In-store only
White Tahoe Cookies
from Botanical Laboratories
66%
THC
0.2%
CBD
White Tahoe Cookies
Strain
$14.41 g
In-store only
Kobe-Ade
from Botanical Laboratories
69%
THC
0.17%
CBD
Kobe-Ade
Strain
$241 g
In-store only
orginal glue #4
from Botanical Laboratories
66%
THC
0.17%
CBD
$14.41 g
In-store only
Heaven, Sun, & Sky
from Botanical Laboratories
67%
THC
0.99%
CBD
Heaven, Sun, & Sky
Strain
$14.41 g
In-store only
123