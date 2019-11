Bakedbaker0216 on June 19, 2019

it's a very laid back and friendly place, with amazing staff that will take the time to make sure you get what's right for you. whether it be for medical purposes or just recreational fun they are always there to help. The best part is they have the best everyday deals on top of specials of the day so its like a double helping of savings on the best quality of herb in town. I love this place if you haven been you should go 😁