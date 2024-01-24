About this dispensary
Holistika LLC
Leafly member since 2024
Followers: 2
2009 Military Rd, Columbus, MS
License DSPY013744
ATMStorefrontVeteran discountMedicalWoman owned
Hours and Info (CT)
sunday
Closed
monday
10am - 7pm
tuesday
10am - 7pm
wednesday
10am - 7pm
thursday
10am - 7pm
friday
10am - 7pm
saturday
10am - 7pm
store Info
Today’s hours
TimeSame dayPaymentCash, Debit
Open until 7pm CT
Promotions at Holistika LLC
Updates from Holistika LLC
0 Reviews of Holistika LLC
No reviews yet
Tried this location? Help out the community by sharing your experience.