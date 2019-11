SlantedEyez420 on September 23, 2019

I saw on Leafly that their banana spilt was selling for $45. Drove down and asked about it. No other info was giving to me beside smelling the sniff jar. Then when I was rang up the budtender said it was $50. I also stated that the leafly apps says $45. Didn’t even bother to accommodate that. Paid full $50. There’s a reason why I check leafly before hand and now I know that their pricing on the app and in store is different. Disappointed customer.......