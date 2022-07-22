Homestead Harvest brings over 10 years of cultivation and retail experience back to their home state of Oklahoma. With a wide variety of genetics, we are sure to have something to fit into your lifestyle. Being part of many awards and Cannabis Cups is why our team is comprised of individuals that only provide the upmost quality for the patients of Oklahoma. We Grow our own Craft Cannabis and carry on the best locally sourced flower outside of our lineup. Our retail locations in Stillwater, Miami and NOW OPEN IN GROVE are set up for you to feel safe while being able to work one on one with your consultant. Thank you so much for checking us out and hope to see you soon!