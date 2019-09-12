Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
Very friendly and helpful I came over from Arkansas and will be back..
Noodle34
on October 31, 2019
Great place!! Great prices!! Great people!!
Cannamaiden
on October 21, 2019
This is hands down the best dispensary in West Siloam! The quality is excellent, the prices can’t be beat and the customer service is some of the best I’ve ever seen. Richard, Teresa and the whole team are super friendly, knowledgeable and they always go above and beyond to make their customers happy so do yourself a favor and go check them out!
Daglander
on October 18, 2019
The medicine is awesome, prices are fair, and the people rock. love this place so knowledgeable and helpful when needing info on strains and the selection in grade A.
Pmorgan999
on October 15, 2019
Excellent customer service and prices!!
Kinggarcia479
on October 4, 2019
love this place
classandgrass
on September 25, 2019
Everyone and everything is wonderful. My ONLY place now.