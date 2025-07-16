Last updated:
Flower
show all
Concentrate
show all
Edible
show all
Cartridge
show all
Pre-roll
show all
Accessory
show all
Other
show all
You recently viewed
About this dispensary
The Honorable Plant
The Honorable Plant is dedicated to offering the Highlands community an exceptional cannabis experience through our diverse range of bespoke products and the guidance of our friendly team. We prioritize quality, accessibility, and customer satisfaction in every interaction, while upholding our commitment to being a positive, engaged member of the community. Our mission is to elevate the cannabis retail experience with integrity, knowledge, and care for those we serve !
Leafly member since 2025
Followers: 4
123 Bay Avenue, Highlands, NJ
License RE000189
ATMADA accessibleVeteran discountRecreationalWoman owned
Hours and Info (ET)
thursday
9am - 10pm
friday
9am - 10pm
saturday
9am - 10pm
sunday
10am - 7pm
monday
9am - 9pm
tuesday
9am - 9pm
wednesday
9am - 9pm
pickup Info
Today’s hours
TimeSame dayPaymentCash, Debit, Pay by Bank/DutchiePay
Available until 10pm ET
Photos of The Honorable Plant
Promotions at The Honorable Plant
Updates from The Honorable Plant
1 Review of The Honorable Plant
write a review
5.0
Quality
5.0
Service
5.0
Atmosphere