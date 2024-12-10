We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Favorite
DISPENSARY
HEMP THC
Apotheca - Pigeon Forge
Pigeon Forge, TN
5.0
(
2 reviews
)
401.7 miles away
Open until Wednesday at 10pm ET
reviews
2 Reviews of Apotheca - Pigeon Forge
5.0
(
2
)
5.0
Quality
5.0
Service
5.0
Atmosphere
December 10, 2024
c........s
Zeth is a great guy who works mostly at night and is always happy and knowledgeable on anything you need to know about products and options in the store including their own line of products. Highly recommend!
June 23, 2024
h........h
Excellent experience! I always use their Farragut location, but this location is just as good for Kratom extracts. Highly recommend!
Home
Dispensaries
Tennessee
Pigeon Forge
Apotheca - Pigeon Forge