Aliencast on November 3, 2019

This establishment twice now has got me in the door with false advertising which I was under the impression is illegal. I brought the discrepancy to the attention of the staff member I was dealing with and he acknowledged the error and did nothing to honor the advertised price. This didn't just happen once but twice on separate products three week apart which leads me to believe this is a normal practice for this establishment they lure you in with a price that is substantially lower than the one in the store and flat out refuse to honor the falsely advertised price which according to leafly had been updated less than an hour before my visit then corrected 30 minutes after leaving the store. So beware of this illegal business practice being performed at this establishment. I find it sad that a small town business would take advantage of it's customers in this way. Shame on them.