I like the cheap green.
4.5
10 reviews
Hotbox is #1 They have good deals 7 days a week and I love the staff! It is nice because all 3 dispensaries carry diff products which gives us alot of product to choose from. Hotbox can handle the huge crowds with minimal errors! Recommend all the time
I love everything about Hotbox, The atmosphere, the inventory, the short wait. I love it all. What sets it apart from all the other dispensaries are the wonderful people of Hotbox. They are all wonderful, kind and lovely! I have been to many dispensaries but Hotbox will always be my favorite. Thank you!!! P.S. 25% off on your birthday!!!!!!!!!!!
Good service. Friendly staff as well
Great flower and employees I will definitely be back
i was not happy with my visit here. the flower that i got was basically shake and im pretty sure the weed i grow is better than what i got. for the money i paid i was hoping it would be nice. but really got me was how unprofessional the "bud tenders" are. not knowledgeable at all. i left appalled. when i got home and scaled my flower it was off. dont go here. if you want good quality flower and service go to weedology or burnt river. dont even waste your time here.
Awesome service great selection
This establishment twice now has got me in the door with false advertising which I was under the impression is illegal. I brought the discrepancy to the attention of the staff member I was dealing with and he acknowledged the error and did nothing to honor the advertised price. This didn't just happen once but twice on separate products three week apart which leads me to believe this is a normal practice for this establishment they lure you in with a price that is substantially lower than the one in the store and flat out refuse to honor the falsely advertised price which according to leafly had been updated less than an hour before my visit then corrected 30 minutes after leaving the store. So beware of this illegal business practice being performed at this establishment. I find it sad that a small town business would take advantage of it's customers in this way. Shame on them.
great selection and great online ordering!
Not sure what happened to their quality...but woah it went WAY down. Looked at over 20 strains and was so disappointed. Last time hotbox gets my money