RadManVapes on June 29, 2019

I came in the other day to host a promotional event for RAD vapes for the first time and I absolutely loved my experience in this shop. The location is conveniently right next to the freeway, making it easily accessible if you need something on the go. They have a huge selection of vapes, flower, edibles, and so on. In addition, the interior is intimate and welcoming with plenty of urban wood finishing and greenery that gives the spot a unique natural energy. Above all else, however, the staff is incredible at this dispensary. They're knowledgeable and very down-to-earth. The RAD team loves this store and is looking forward to coming again soon to run more deals.