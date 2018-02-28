HippieBaeBlends
4.8
10 reviews
It’s so chill!
Perle was awesome!! Did a great job making recommendations and telling us about the different products.
I came in the other day to host a promotional event for RAD vapes for the first time and I absolutely loved my experience in this shop. The location is conveniently right next to the freeway, making it easily accessible if you need something on the go. They have a huge selection of vapes, flower, edibles, and so on. In addition, the interior is intimate and welcoming with plenty of urban wood finishing and greenery that gives the spot a unique natural energy. Above all else, however, the staff is incredible at this dispensary. They're knowledgeable and very down-to-earth. The RAD team loves this store and is looking forward to coming again soon to run more deals.
This is the first and only shop we have been to since California became a recreational state. We come out to our property in Joshua Tree for 4-6 months yearly and HOTN is always our first stop upon arrival from Maryland. Love this place, the staff is always super pleasant and knowledgeable. We keep coming back as we have no reason to go elsewhere!
Hi Satshelly! Thank you so much for your review! We really appreciate it!!! We are continuously growing and would like to invite you to our newest location, Libra in Palm Desert on your next trip. Thanks again for the love! ❤️💛💚
Fast Friendly. Prices aren’t too bad
Thanks for the love!
Love this place! Been going here regularly for months. They are awesome, I can’t go anywhere else now!
Thanks for the love any loyalty! We hope to see you soon!
Not many of my preferred brands here. Service was fine.
Thank you for your feedback! We will continue to try and get quality brands in. We hope to see you soon!
I love it. Helpful staff and great product.
We are glad you enjoyed your experience! Thanks for the love!
Everyone is super helpful, and informative. Anything you need to know they can answer..they have great sales, and i love their rewards points. Very happy to have found!
Thanks for the love! We are happy to hear you like our rewards program! We love giving back to our guests! Glad to hear you enjoyed your experience!🙌🏼
Great location, easy and friendly staff. Wide selection
Thanks for the love! Hope to have you back soon!