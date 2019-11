Sherryww on October 25, 2019

Love, love, love House of Bud Tulsa! Opened about a month ago and I legit haven't bought bud anywhere else since. House of Bud is family owned/operated by passionate Cannaseurs and do they ever know their weed! Their selection of flower is meticulously curated and consistently the best I've EVER smoked. Both their "classic" strains, like 9# Hammer, Sour Deisel and Blue Dream or craft strains like Northern Soul and Peyote Cookies are abso next level. 100% worth the drive from South Tulsa just for the superb Norma's Dream & clones from uber prestigeous grower, Herblix! But the best part is the service. Mike & Debbie, your care, advice and attention are always outstanding and appreciated. Thank you! 💖🥰💖