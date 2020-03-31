169 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 68
Show All 54
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$265
Deals
OUNCES of FIRE!
Valid 3/28/2020 – 4/1/2020
Limited quantities - Kandy Kush ounces for $150 OUT THE DOOR! Half oz = $80, 1/4 oz = $60, 1/8 oz = $35!
*while supplies last. No rainchecks or substitutions.
OUNCES of FIRE!
Valid 3/28/2020 – 4/1/2020
Limited quantities - Kandy Kush ounces for $150 OUT THE DOOR! Half oz = $80, 1/4 oz = $60, 1/8 oz = $35!
*while supplies last. No rainchecks or substitutions.
Staff picks
Kandy Kush by Triumph Farms
from Triumph Farms
19.52%
THC
1.39%
CBD
Kandy Kush
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$202 grams
$35⅛ ounce
$60¼ ounce
$80½ ounce
$1501 ounce
Norma's Dream by Herblix
from Herblix
15.43%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Norma's Dream
Strain
$131 gram
$131 gram
$262 grams
$40⅛ ounce
$75¼ ounce
$140½ ounce
$2501 ounce
Blue Cookies by ZOES BUDS
from ZOES BUDS
19.87%
THC
0.68%
CBD
Blue Cookies
Strain
$151 gram
$151 gram
$302 grams
$45⅛ ounce
$85¼ ounce
$160½ ounce
$2651 ounce
GG#4 LIVE CRUMBLE
from Funkytown Farms
83.76%
THC
0.21%
CBD
GG#4
Strain
$501 gram
$501 gram
Cookies & Creme 1000mg Candy Bar
from KIMISTRY SOLUTIONS
621mg
THC
32mg
CBD
$100each
$100each
All Products
Blackberry Fizz by WW ENTERPRISES (HONEY CREEK)
from WW ENTERPRISES (HONEY CREEK)
15.7%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Blackberry Fizz
Strain
$131 gram
$131 gram
$262 grams
$40⅛ ounce
$75¼ ounce
$140½ ounce
$2501 ounce
Glazed Apricot Gelato by Heroes Dose
from Heroes Dose
15.97%
THC
___
CBD
$131 gram
$131 gram
$262 grams
$40⅛ ounce
$75¼ ounce
$140½ ounce
$2501 ounce
Fruity Pebbles by ZOES BUDS
from ZOES BUDS
2.59%
THC
5.28%
CBD
FPOG
Strain
$151 gram
$151 gram
$302 grams
$45⅛ ounce
$85¼ ounce
$160½ ounce
$2651 ounce
Blue Dream by Triumph Farms
from Triumph Farms
23.4%
THC
2.4%
CBD
Blue Dream
Strain
$131 gram
$131 gram
$262 grams
$40⅛ ounce
$75¼ ounce
$140½ ounce
$2501 ounce
Pine Tar Kush
from Unknown Brand
15.64%
THC
0.39%
CBD
Pine Tar Kush
Strain
$131 gram
$131 gram
$262 grams
$40⅛ ounce
$75¼ ounce
$140½ ounce
$2501 ounce
Purple Punch by Honey Creek
from Honey Creek Enterprises
19%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Purple Punch
Strain
$151 gram
$151 gram
$302 grams
$45⅛ ounce
$85¼ ounce
$160½ ounce
$2651 ounce
Helen Beck by ZOES BUDS
from ZOES BUDS
___
THC
___
CBD
$151 gram
$151 gram
$302 grams
$45⅛ ounce
$85¼ ounce
$160½ ounce
$2651 ounce
GMO Cookies by ZOE'S BUDS
from ZOE'S BUDS
24.71%
THC
1.29%
CBD
GMO Cookies
Strain
$151 gram
$151 gram
$302 grams
$45⅛ ounce
$85¼ ounce
$160½ ounce
$2651 ounce
MIXED SHAKE by House Of Bud
from House Of Bud
___
THC
___
CBD
$81 gram
$81 gram
$162 grams
$25⅛ ounce
$45¼ ounce
$90½ ounce
$1801 ounce
Sunshine Wax by 27 Life
from 27 Life
74.25%
THC
___
CBD
$401 gram
$401 gram
Chemdawg Wax by 27 Pure
from 27 Pure
58.61%
THC
1.55%
CBD
Royal Chemdawg
Strain
$401 gram
$401 gram
Purple Punch Shatter by 27 Life
from 27 Life
77.2%
THC
___
CBD
$501 gram
$501 gram
MENDO BREATH CRUMBLE
from Unknown Brand
63.2%
THC
___
CBD
$451 gram
$451 gram
Mimosa Wax by 27 Pure
from 27 Pure
74.32%
THC
___
CBD
$401 gram
$401 gram
Tangerine Dream Shatter by 27 Pure
from 27 Pure
62.7%
THC
1.47%
CBD
Tangerine Dream
Strain
$401 gram
$401 gram
Wedding Cake Wax by 27 Pure
from 27 Pure
82.33%
THC
___
CBD
$401 gram
$401 gram
Tangie Shatter by 27 Pure
from 27 Pure
77%
THC
___
CBD
$501 gram
$501 gram
Fruity Pebbles Live Resin by 27 Pure
from 27 Pure
80.9%
THC
___
CBD
$701 gram
$701 gram
Gluberry Shatter by Medicine 4 The Masses
from Medicine 4 the Masses
67.51%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Gluberry
Strain
$25½ gram
$25½ gram
$401 gram
CRITICAL MASS SHATTER
from Unknown Brand
60.91%
THC
___
CBD
$401 gram
$401 gram
LOUIS XIV Shatter by 27 Pure
from 27 Pure
74.65%
THC
___
CBD
$401 gram
$401 gram
Mimosa Shatter by 27 Pure
from 27 Pure
74.32%
THC
___
CBD
$401 gram
$401 gram
White Widow Wax by Medicine 4 The Masses
from Medicine 4 the Masses
32.12%
THC
34.38%
CBD
White Widow
Strain
$25½ gram
$25½ gram
$401 gram
Purple Cement Wax by 3 Docs Extracts
from 3 Docs Extracts
34.94%
THC
0.46%
CBD
Purple Cement
Strain
$351 gram
$351 gram
Purple Paralysis Shatter by 3 Docs Extracts
from 3 Docs Extracts
68.52%
THC
___
CBD
$351 gram
$351 gram
Amnesia Lemon Haze Wax by 3 Docs Extracts
from 3 Docs Extracts
66.98%
THC
___
CBD
$351 gram
$351 gram
Durban Poison Wax by 3 Docs Extracts
from 3 Docs Extracts
73.57%
THC
___
CBD
$351 gram
$351 gram
Kief - OG KUSH - 2G
from Unknown Brand
26.62%
THC
___
CBD
$202 grams
$202 grams
LOUIS XIV Wax by 27 Pure
from 27 Pure
74.65%
THC
___
CBD
$401 gram
$401 gram
CHOCOLOPE Wax by 27 Pure
from 27 Pure
77.9%
THC
___
CBD
$401 gram
$401 gram
9lb Hammer LIVE CRUMBLE
from Funkytown Farms
84.57%
THC
0.17%
CBD
9 Pound Hammer
Strain
$501 gram
$501 gram
Sour Diesel LIVE CRUMBLE
from Funkytown Farms
68.28%
THC
0.16%
CBD
Sour Diesel
Strain
$501 gram
$501 gram
Cinderella 99 LIVE BADDER
from Funkytown Farms
77.29%
THC
0.14%
CBD
Cincerella 99
Strain
$501 gram
$501 gram
Girl Scout Cookie SUGAR
from 27 Pure
58.61%
THC
___
CBD
$501 gram
$501 gram
MOONROCKS Strawberry Banana
from Medicine 4 the Masses
46.08%
THC
0.82%
CBD
Strawberry Banana
Strain
$301 gram
$301 gram
12345