House of Strains
House of Strains
dispensary
Recreational

House of Strains

Flushing, NY
228.8 miles away
Loading...
177 products | Last updated:

Shop by category

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

You recently viewed

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Weed deals

  • Loading...
    Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...

Flower

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Edible

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Cartridge

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Pre-roll

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Accessory

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Other

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
shop all products

About this dispensary

House of Strains

Welcome to House of Strains, your premier cannabis dispensary in Flushing, Queens - right by Bowne Park! We pride ourselves on offering exceptional customer service and an exclusive selection of top-quality products. Our carefully curated menu features a diverse array of strains, flower products like 1/8 or pre-rolls, edibles, AIO or 510 vapes, edibles, and accessories to meet all your cannabis needs. House of Strains is also proud to be an official retailer of Puffco dab rigs. Open seven days a week, 11am until 8pm, we ensure convenience and accessibility for our valued customers. For added flexibility, we also provide delivery services until 11pm, bringing your favorite cannabis products right to your door. Experience the best in cannabis with House of Strains.

Leafly member since 2024

Followers: 1
16105 29th Ave, Flushing, NY
Send a message
Call 7187990081
Visit website
License OCM-CAURD-24-000123
ATMCash acceptedDebit cards acceptedStorefrontVeteran discountRecreationalDeliveryBlack owned

Hours and Info (ET)

sunday
11am - 8pm
monday
11am - 8pm
tuesday
11am - 8pm
wednesday
11am - 8pm
thursday
11am - 8pm
friday
11am - 8pm
saturday
11am - 8pm

Photos of House of Strains

Show all photos

Promotions at House of Strains

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Updates from House of Strains

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

0 Reviews of House of Strains