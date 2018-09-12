RickiDavis on October 4, 2019

This is the best store in the county. I would highly recommend to anyone. The people that work there are educated on everything they sell and are able to recommend you with the exact item you need, if you don't know. They tell you about all deals that can save you a great deal of money. They are patient and answer every question you have before you have checked out. I've gotten to know my favorites and look forward to seeing their faces, everytime I go in.