D4RKWOLF
Jessica helped me out the other day we were trying to find a flavor that was on menu but did not show but she didn’t give up while being patient everything worked out she found what we needed we paid happily and left with smiles (:
4.9
10 reviews
HPC One of the MOST FAVORITE PLACE to go to I always find what I want on WAX and on their prices are awesome can’t get better anywhere I bet you
Thank you so much for the great review! We are so happy that we are your FAVORITE PLACE!! See you soon!
Love this place! I come for all my wax needs and I just love getting helped by Erica ! She’s the bomb at costumer service ! Check it out and come in they carry lots of 710 and others for good price ! Thanks guys (:
THANK YOU!! We so appreciate the kind words!!!
This is the best store in the county. I would highly recommend to anyone. The people that work there are educated on everything they sell and are able to recommend you with the exact item you need, if you don't know. They tell you about all deals that can save you a great deal of money. They are patient and answer every question you have before you have checked out. I've gotten to know my favorites and look forward to seeing their faces, everytime I go in.
Thank you!! We are so happy you had a great experience and look forward to seeing you again!!
Rarely have I been uncomfortable at this place. The bud-tenders are courteous and helpful...mostly. I continue to go there because I'm confident I'll be satisfied when I leave!
We strive to create a very friendly welcoming environment and are so happy you had a great experience. WE hope to see you again!
This location has outstanding customer service. When Im greeted they make me feel very welcomed. I always look forward to coming to this location.
The bomb wax and expertise. Especially Angelo and Bo helped me out. Great service, bomb buds
These are the most genuine people out in California. My dog jumped out of our car because he was super excited to be in another state and everyone from the people in the front to the the security guard was so helpful and even offered to let me bring him in. The guys in the back are so down to earth and super patient. I’m from az and we don’t get to walk into req shops so I was a bit overwhelmed with everything but the guys back there helped me get the products I needed. I will forever be going to this shop anytime I’m in Cali.
What exceptional service! The product choices here are unbelievable. I really love the quality and care, not only with their products but with their patients. Will return!