Deals
TODAY'S SPECIALS
Valid 4/8/2020 – 4/9/2020
WEDNESDAY DEALS • 10% OFF THE FOLLOWING: All concentrates over $30 (After tax price, does NOT include cartridges) *Discounts and Deals are NOT Stackable • All Deals While Supplies Last, once supplies are gone deal is done.
While Supplies Last. Specials may change without notice. Orders cannot be combined.
All Products
Dip n Dots by CRU Cannabis
from CRU Cannabis
___
THC
___
CBD
$40⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Chem D by IC Collective
from IC Collective
___
THC
___
CBD
$60.23⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Cali Chem by IC Collective
from IC Collective
___
THC
___
CBD
$60.23⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
King of LA by LA Kush
from LA Kush
___
THC
___
CBD
$55.17⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
White Runtz by Runtz
from Runtz
___
THC
___
CBD
$64.14⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Noriega by Cookies
from Cookies
___
THC
___
CBD
$53.79⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Enoch OG by 3C Farms
from 3C Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$48.28⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Tahoe Og by 3C Farms
from 3C Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$52.87⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Sasquatch Sap by 3C Farms
from 3C Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$52.87⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Peanut Butter Cookies by Monterey Kush Co
from Monterey Kush Co
___
THC
___
CBD
$26.9⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Strawberry Banana by Henry's Original
from Henry's Original
___
THC
___
CBD
$26.9⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Grape High Chu by Lowell Herb Co.
from Lowell Herb Co.
___
THC
___
CBD
$33.1⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Mojito by Cru
from Cru
___
THC
___
CBD
$40⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Tangimal by Outco
from Outco
___
THC
___
CBD
$40.23⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Pineapple Gelato by CRU Cannabis
from CRU Cannabis
___
THC
___
CBD
$40⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Dynasty OG by Josh D
from Josh D
24.73%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Dynasty OG
Strain
$38.85⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Daniel LaRusso by Ball Family Farms
from Ball Family Farms
28.4%
THC
___
CBD
$45.06⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Fruit by Pacific Stone
from Pacific Stone
___
THC
___
CBD
$16.78⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Private Reserve OG by Pacific Stone
from Pacific Stone
___
THC
___
CBD
$16.78⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Lemon by Pacific Stone
from Pacific Stone
___
THC
___
CBD
$16.78⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Sour Headband by Cali Green Gold
from Cali Green Gold
___
THC
___
CBD
$42.76⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Lemon Skunk by Cali Green Gold
from Cali Green Gold
___
THC
___
CBD
$32.18⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Sour Diesel by High Garden
from High Garden
___
THC
___
CBD
$26.9⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Skywalker by High Garden
from High Garden
___
THC
___
CBD
$26.9⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
East Coast Sour Diesel by Flow Kana
from Flow Kana
___
THC
___
CBD
$27.59⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Magnum Opus by Flow Kana
from Flow Kana
___
THC
___
CBD
$8.741 g
In-store only
Legacy by Flow Kana
from Flow Kana
___
THC
___
CBD
$11.721 g
In-store only
Cherry Blossom by Monterey Kush Co
from Monterey Kush Co
28.92%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Cherry Blossom
Strain
$26.9⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
3 Kings by Bloom Farms
from BLOOM FARMS
___
THC
___
CBD
$47.13⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Cookie Glue by Arroyo Verde
from Arroyo Verde
___
THC
___
CBD
$18.62⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Harlequin by Arroyo Verde
from Arroyo Verde
___
THC
___
CBD
$18.62⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Sour Diesel by Lowell Herb Co.
from Lowell Herb Co.
22%
THC
___
CBD
$33.1⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
GMO by Kings Garden
from Kings Garden
___
THC
___
CBD
$88.74¼ oz
In-store only
Wedding Cake by Humboldt Farms
from Humboldt Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$34.94⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Lost Soul by Flow Kana
from Flow Kana
___
THC
___
CBD
$32.18⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Wedding Cake by Pacific Stone
from Pacific Stone
___
THC
___
CBD
$110.341 oz
In-store only
Rebel Cookie by Honeydew Farms
from Honeydew Farms
21.01%
THC
___
CBD
$50.57¼ oz
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Banana Cream by Monterey Kush Co
from Monterey Kush Co
23.95%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Banana Cream
Strain
$26.9⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Banana OG by CRU Cannabis
from CRU Cannabis
20.68%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Banana OG
Strain
$40⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Diamond Cookies by CRU Cannabis
from CRU Cannabis
20.53%
THC
___
CBD
$40⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
12345 ... 21