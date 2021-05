Staff is disrespectful and uncaring. Owner doesn’t care about his customers, only what money you bring to his business. Stop supporting this business. He doesn’t care about you, doesn’t care about what you smoke. Not only did they steal the mighty Humboldt farms name, they don’t even compare quality wise. DO NOT GIVE YOUR MONEY TO THIS MONEY HUNGRY SHARK!!!!! Take your business elsewhere. I wish I could give them -5 stars