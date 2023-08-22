Search doctors near you
MEDICAL ID REQUIREDDon't have one yet? Get your med card quickly.Search doctors near you
201 products | Last updated:
Shop by category
You recently viewed
About this dispensary
Humboldt Known Oklahoma Grown
Leafly member since 2023
Followers: 4
924 S WOOD DR, Okmulgee, OK
License DAAA-2GZV-202M
ATMstorefrontADA accesibleveteran discountmedical
Hours and Info (CT)
sunday
11am - 7pm
monday
9am - 10pm
tuesday
9am - 10pm
wednesday
9am - 10pm
thursday
9am - 10pm
friday
9am - 11pm
saturday
9am - 11pm
Photos of Humboldt Known Oklahoma Grown
Show all photos
3 Reviews of Humboldt Known Oklahoma Grown
see all reviews
a........5
July 23, 2023
super friendly staff, Alex was awesome very knowledgeable and polite. great products everything I've tried is straight gas.
z........7
July 21, 2023
Great place and friendly service! Kevin was an excellent bud tender and was extremely helpful in guiding me towards the right strain for my needs!
g........2
June 9, 2023
It’s literally a vibe alllllll the time. Prices are unbelievable & the service is the best in town!