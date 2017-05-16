Bbvbandit2
Guy hooked me up with a few deals and was super helpful. Found what I was looking for and will return often.
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
4.7
8 reviews
Guy hooked me up with a few deals and was super helpful. Found what I was looking for and will return often.
dis place jus basic. if u desperate nd need a fix or accidentally vizit da JR mall mite az well cop sum rite qwik
Thank you for taking the time to write a review. We strive to be 5 star across the board. What could we do to improve in your eyes? Thanks again.
Great staff great service. Highway 420 has a full line of treats and supplies for any level Enthusiast.
Thank you for your review and kind words. Sorry we did not say thanks sooner!
Awesome staff
Thank you so much
Great place, one of the only places that carries Canna Organix (arguably the best flower in WA). Amazing staff; knowledgeable and friendly. Furthermore their selection is varied and specialized to meet any need.
Thank you so much for your review WE agree Cana Organix is amazing
420 Silverdale is hands down the best in town. The Bud-tenders are very informative and professional. Wonderful selection of great weed. Pipes are a bit pricey though.
Thank you for the great review. I will pass on your comment about the pricing of the pipes
Pretty good, I still like the Bremerton location best
Thanks for your review
It's convenient, Not only can you buy herbs but you can buy accessories to go with it as well
Thank you for your kind words and 5 star rating. Hope to see you again soon.