Hybrid Relief was founded by Tony Barragan after being introduced to the benefits of CBD oil by a close friend who suffered from longstanding pain. Tony often states that he ‘had a revelation’ or a vision, on a hot summer night in 2018 that changed the direction of his life and gave him true purpose. Breaking people’s dependency on big pharma by introducing life changing medical cannabis solutions and it became Tony’s new mission, a mission he now shares with those who want to join the Hybrid Relief LLC.