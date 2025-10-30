HZY Goods — your New Jersey Licensed neighborhood cannabis dispensary in East Orange, NJ. We’re a local, retro-inspired weed shop built on community, good energy, and premium products that make you feel right. We offer a full lineup of THC flower, pre-rolls, gummies, vapes, and top cannabis brands across New Jersey. Shop in-store for a nostalgic vibe or order online for same-day cannabis delivery near East Orange, Newark, and the surrounding area. HZY Goods — Retro Vibes. Elevated Highs. delivery near you.