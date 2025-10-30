191 products | Last updated:
HZY Goods
HZY Goods — your New Jersey Licensed neighborhood cannabis dispensary in East Orange, NJ. We’re a local, retro-inspired weed shop built on community, good energy, and premium products that make you feel right. We offer a full lineup of THC flower, pre-rolls, gummies, vapes, and top cannabis brands across New Jersey. Shop in-store for a nostalgic vibe or order online for same-day cannabis delivery near East Orange, Newark, and the surrounding area. HZY Goods — Retro Vibes. Elevated Highs. delivery near you.
Leafly member since 2025
- 19 Prospect St, East Orange, NJ
- call 9732003030
- visit website
- send an email
- Followers: 2
- debit cardcash
- License RE001013
- ATMStorefrontADA accessibleVeteran discountRecreationalWoman owned
Hours and Info (ET)
wednesday
8am - 8pm
thursday
8am - 8pm
friday
8am - 8pm
saturday
8am - 8pm
sunday
8am - 8pm
monday
8am - 8pm
tuesday
8am - 8pm
pickup Info
Today’s hours
Time5 min - 10 minPaymentCash, Debit, Pay by Bank/DutchiePay
Closed until 8am ET
delivery Info
Scheduling available in checkout
Today’s hours
Order minimum$50PaymentPay by Bank/DutchiePay
Closed until 12pm ET
October 30, 2025
Great deals! Super friendly staff! Got some free merch!