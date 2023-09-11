Discover Illicit Gardens Dispensary in Secaucus, NJ, your go-to dispensary for medical and recreational cannabis near some of Hudson County’s most popular destinations. Conveniently located at 30 Wood Ave, our dispensary is just minutes from Meadowlands Sports Complex, American Dream Mall, and MetLife Stadium. We carry a wide selection of premium flower, tasty edibles, convenient pre-rolls, vapes, potent concentrates, tinctures, and more to meet every preference. Whether you’re stopping by before a concert, shopping trip, or game day, our knowledgeable team is here to guide you toward the right products. Visit Illicit Gardens in Secaucus for a warm, welcoming cannabis experience — shop in-store or order online for easy pickup today!