Leafly

Shop legal, local weed.

Open
Indigo Dispensary
Indigo Dispensary
dispensary
Recreational

Indigo Dispensary

BrooklawnNew Jersey
138.7 miles away
  In-store purchasing only
268 products | Last updated:

Shop by category

You recently viewed

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Flower

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Shop by strain type

Loading...

Indica

Loading...

Sativa

Loading...

Hybrid

Concentrates

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Edibles

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Cartridges

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Pre-rolls

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Topicals

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Accessories

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Want to see more?

This button will take you to the full dispensary menu.shop all

About this dispensary

Indigo Dispensary

Welcome to Indigo Dispensary! We are a licensed adult-use dispensary based in Brooklawn, New Jersey, right across from Philadelphia, PA. We opened our doors to customers in October 2023 and offer convenience, abundant space, and a comfortable shopping experience with a team that goes the extra mile for each of our customers. Check out our website for more information on the variety of daily discounts and weekly deals that we have to offer, and sign up for Indigo Rewards, our member rewards program that allows you to earn points on every purchase to use toward your favorite cannabis products. We can't wait to welcome you to our Indigo family!

Leafly member since 2023

Followers: 3
302 Crescent Blvd, Brooklawn, NJ
Send a message
Call (609) 920-1818
Visit website
ATMcash acceptedstorefrontADA accesibleveteran discountrecreational

Hours and Info (ET)

sunday
12pm - 5pm
monday
11am - 9pm
tuesday
11am - 9pm
wednesday
11am - 9pm
thursday
11am - 9pm
friday
11am - 9pm
saturday
11am - 9pm

Photos of Indigo Dispensary

Show all photos

0 Reviews of Indigo Dispensary