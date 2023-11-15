Welcome to Indigo Dispensary! We are a licensed adult-use dispensary based in Brooklawn, New Jersey, right across from Philadelphia, PA. We opened our doors to customers in October 2023 and offer convenience, abundant space, and a comfortable shopping experience with a team that goes the extra mile for each of our customers. Check out our website for more information on the variety of daily discounts and weekly deals that we have to offer, and sign up for Indigo Rewards, our member rewards program that allows you to earn points on every purchase to use toward your favorite cannabis products. We can't wait to welcome you to our Indigo family!