BOGO 50% Off: Any 1G Batter, Crumble or Wax

Order these limited-time deals for pickup (or delivery, where it's legal)!

Promotions

Know before you go! These promos are available to claim in-store. Ask your budtender before you checkout!

New Customer Discount Valid 6/21/2023 - 12/31/2023 50% Off your first 2 visits. *must sign up for MyInsa Medical Loyalty Program *ask associate for details

Medical Card Renewal Valid 6/21/2023 - 12/31/2023 50% Off on first visit after renewing your Med Card. Must be within 30 days of renewing your Med Card. Must be within 30 days of renewing your Med Card.

Refer-a-Friend Valid 6/22/2023 - 12/31/2023 25% Off for you and a friend (unlimited referrals) Both you and your friend must sign up for MyInsa Medical Loyalty Program. Excludes gift card purchases or purchases made using gift cards.

In-Store Discounts Valid 8/8/2023 - 12/31/2023 Senior Mornings - 15% Off before 12pm Monday – Wednesday Birthday (New) - 10% Off on day of your birthday *ask associate for details