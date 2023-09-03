You recently viewed
Welcome to Insa Tallahassee, Florida, where we're bringing a whole new vibe to the world of medical marijuana! Located on Tennessee Street, we're here to provide a safe and friendly environment for medical cannabis patients in need of quality products and exceptional customer service. Insa offers premium cannabis in a variety of formats and functions to help wind you up, calm you down, ease your ailments—and whatever you need in between. It’s cannabis for real life. Our staff is knowledgeable and friendly and are here to guide you through our wide selection of cannabis products, from flower to pre-rolls, edibles, concentrates, live rosin, topicals, tinctures, and more. We understand that medical marijuana can be intimidating to some, which is why we've created an atmosphere that's all about good vibes and good times, while getting you the products you need. At Insa, we believe that purchasing medical cannabis should be simple and convenient, which is why we offer a convenient drive-thru service for our patients. Our friendly and knowledgeable staff will help guide you through the selection process and answer any questions you may have. So, whether your status as a patient is “brand new” or “seasoned cannabis connoisseur,” come visit us at Insa Cannabis Dispensary - Tallahassee and let us show you why we're the go-to destination for medical marijuana patients in Florida. With our fun and friendly atmosphere, exceptional customer service, and top-quality products, we're confident that you'll love the Insa experience! Got questions? Visit our website, stop by, or call us at 877-500-INSA to speak with an expert.
🌟 Celebrate Labor Day with a BANG at Insa 🌟 Get 40% OFF your favorite strains and products.
*offer valid Friday, September 1st - Monday, September 4th *ask associate for details
Mix & Match Insa 200 mg Edibles: 2 for just $60! 👉 Explore a delectable selection of cannabis-infused treats that will take your taste buds on a sensational journey. From tantalizing chocolates to scrumptious chews, we've got a variety of options. 🔥🍫Visit Insa today to enjoy this mouthwatering deal! 🔥🍫
*selection varies by location *see associate for details
Save BIG on Insa Darts! Insa Darts - 500mg & 1000mg 💥Now 50% OFF! 💥 👉 Hurry, this incredible deal won't last long! 👈
Ask associate for details. While supplies last.
Available in Flower, Vapes, Concentrates, and other Categories! Get a whopping 30% off Gas/OG Strains, including: 🌿 GMO 🌞 Sunshine #4 🍑 Georgia Pi & More Strains 🌿
Live Rosin/Cold Cure - $35 RSO Syringe - $32.50 Live Rosin Vape Pen - $20 30% Off Storewide - Florida Anniversary *offers end 8/20/23 *offers not stackable
Products in Dessert Profile - 50% Off Cold Cure & Live Rosin - only $35 Grower's Reserve Flower - only $30 Insa Live Sugar & Live Budder - only $17.50 *ends 8/13/23
Satisfy your sweet tooth! Save 50% on All Dessert Flavor Profile Products Wedding C, White RNTZ, RZ Berry and more! *ask associate for details *offer valid through 8/13
30% Off Insa Grower's Reserve & Premium Flower *valid through 8/7 Insa Darts - 500mg/1000mg - 50% Off Mix & Match Insa Edibles - 100mg - 2 for $40 *while supplies last