Maverick87 on June 19, 2019

The nicest, cleanest, and friendliest dispensary I have EVER been in. You can tell that the owners and employees truly care about each and every customer that walks through the door. In fact, I think every employee's family has strong ties to the Wilburton community that goes back several generations. That makes for a warm and inviting down-home atmosphere. I've been served by both budtenders, Destiny and Brent, and each have gone out of their way to ask questions about what type of symptom relief I was looking for and to educate me on the different strains available at the time. One other thing that sets this dispensary apart from all the others: they operate their own grow! A true seed-to-table operation! Fantastic! That means that they know exactly how all the flower on their shelves was raised. No depending on an outside grower that could be using pesticides, second rate fertilizers, and who knows what else on the plants. I've sampled all but a couple of their stains of flower and the quality blows all the other dispensaries in a 100 mile radius out of the water. My buds were full of red hairs and sticky sweet from the sugar! They are playing in the major-league while everyone else is still in the minors!