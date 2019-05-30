Snblack
Very friendly staff, great prices!
Thank you for stopping in! We truly do appreciate it!
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
4.8
10 reviews
Very friendly staff, great prices!
Thank you for stopping in! We truly do appreciate it!
These people are awesome! Great service and product. They also do patient drives with $80 doctor visit!
Thank you! We appreciate your feedback! We look forward to serving you when you get your card as well! ;)
There very knowledgeable about the products and attentive to your needs!
Thank you! Everyone tries to stump us, you might get us once but next time we will know the answer! LOL! :)
loved the experience. with all 3 members of my family having cards samantha took the time to not only discuss everything with my husband and i but my 11 year old as well. Never talked down to my daughter and treated her with the respect due all card holders. they took the time to listen to her conditions concerns and answered all her questions and made the entire experience both pleasant and empowering for her. she loves everything about it. And as long as you treat my kid like a person and not a child when it comes to her meds then you have my vote. It was the cleanest well maintained shop with friendly people who make it worth shopping there
Your daughter is my favorite patient to date! (I cannot mention her name) :) Mom said to tell you, she harvested some plants for our favorite patient, her favorite strain, they are curing now. You will have to ask for it specifically for her - as we will not be adding it to the shelf until we get more in stock. Don't forget, we can get her a clone ready also, just let us know when she is ready for one! Sorry it took me so long to reply, they left it to me and I had surgery so today is my first day back at work! We look forward to y'all coming in, it isn't often I can have a conversation with someone as smart as she is! ;)
Very friendly people. very helpful. I really enjoy picking up medicine here. will go back!
Thank you! We look forward to you coming back as well! :)
The nicest, cleanest, and friendliest dispensary I have EVER been in. You can tell that the owners and employees truly care about each and every customer that walks through the door. In fact, I think every employee's family has strong ties to the Wilburton community that goes back several generations. That makes for a warm and inviting down-home atmosphere. I've been served by both budtenders, Destiny and Brent, and each have gone out of their way to ask questions about what type of symptom relief I was looking for and to educate me on the different strains available at the time. One other thing that sets this dispensary apart from all the others: they operate their own grow! A true seed-to-table operation! Fantastic! That means that they know exactly how all the flower on their shelves was raised. No depending on an outside grower that could be using pesticides, second rate fertilizers, and who knows what else on the plants. I've sampled all but a couple of their stains of flower and the quality blows all the other dispensaries in a 100 mile radius out of the water. My buds were full of red hairs and sticky sweet from the sugar! They are playing in the major-league while everyone else is still in the minors!
We thank you for your kind review! We do take pride in our work and our employees do as well! The bud tenders are educating themselves daily, and are well versed in asking what symptoms you have and are trying to relieve. We do care about every one that walks through the doors, and you are right we do have strong ties to the Wilburton community - and we are very proud of where we came from and looking forward to where we are all going - customers, employees, and owners! :)
Bud tender very helpful . I bought a little of there flower very satisfied with there bud tight little nugs of some very high quality bud . J James
Thank you! Our budtender thanks you as well! They work hard to be knowledgeable about the product they are serving!
Terrible selection of flower, they only had two strains available both look terrible. Purchased a couple of pre-rolls tasted like hay they must be rolling the leaves will not be back!
Richard, we are sorry that you feel that way! We do take care of our customers, had you let us know you were not pleased with your pre-rolls you could have contacted us and we would have made it right. As for the selection of flower, that is simply due to the fact we sold out quick with our last harvest, a lot quicker that we had anticipated! When you visited us yesterday, you noticed they were trimming the next harvest. We want to keep our prices down for the customer by not buying product as close to harvest as we were on Monday. We do apologize that you feel our strains look terrible as well, we only sell top shelf quality, so I am not sure why you feel that way.
it's an awesome dispincery great service and cheap prices
Thank you! We look forward to serving the public! :)
A wonderful group of people that can get exactly what you're looking for whether it be bud, wax, or edibles. Good prices for products and great service, I'll definitely be coming back here.
Wow! Thank you for your kind words! It means a lot! We look forward to continuing our search to lower our prices to offer what you need/want with the best prices around!