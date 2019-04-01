Avery520 on October 30, 2019

There are 4 dispensaries in my tiny town, but I drive 25 miles to go to Irie Okie. The people there are knowledgable, helpful, and friendly. Each time I go there, I feel like I am visiting friends. The product selection is good, and prices are reasonable. An added bonus for me is their love of animals. My husband and I took our blue brindle Pittie with us the last time, and they and their fur babies fell in love with Jazzy, and she with them. We visited with them and their beautiful babies for quite a while. I highly recommend that you visit them, too.