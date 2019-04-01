Bigdaddy71727172
Very nice staff, did leafly pick up, everything was ready...I reccomend this place and I'll be back.... and by far the lemon candy is my favorite so far..
Hands down my favorite and only location for the Oklahoma area. Great prices and honest helpful service are hard to find. This place has it in abundance.
Irie Okie folks were so good to help me apply to Oklahoma, with my Missouri patient license. I also received helpful knowledge on my out of state status, and knowledge of what is available. Love the clones😍😘🤗 Thank you, I am grateful. As of 10/30/19 I haven't received my card,but impatient to get back and see you all.🍀
There are 4 dispensaries in my tiny town, but I drive 25 miles to go to Irie Okie. The people there are knowledgable, helpful, and friendly. Each time I go there, I feel like I am visiting friends. The product selection is good, and prices are reasonable. An added bonus for me is their love of animals. My husband and I took our blue brindle Pittie with us the last time, and they and their fur babies fell in love with Jazzy, and she with them. We visited with them and their beautiful babies for quite a while. I highly recommend that you visit them, too.
The Bud Tenders at this dispensary are alway helpful and a great source of information on all product, clones and growing technologies. Well done, Thank You
Thank you so much for your feedback! We appreciate you choosing us for your medical needs. I will pass this along to the Crew for sure!!
Love my clones, there now 5ft tall an look like a big bush
The people were awesome! Very informative and the product is top notch as well! Best price around too!
We sincerely appreciate you taking the time to leave us feedback, thank you so much for you kind words and we look forward to seeing you again!
We Highly Recommend Irie Okie, the staff is very helpful and informative. They answered all our questions and they are extremely friendly as well. From helping you getting your licence, to information on their products, to growing, they really are there to help you understand everything you need from A-Z. Thank You for your customer service, and your professionalism. The flowers look beautiful and taste even better. We will definitely be going back.
We sincerely appreciate your kind words, thank you so much and I am so glad you had a great experience visiting us!! Thank you!
They have a great staff, the best products and unbeatable prices! We only shop at Irie Okie.
We appreciate your comments and your business! Thank you so much!
Such good service and knowledgeable Bud Tenders. Thank you for all the help. I’ll be back soon.
Thank you so much for taking the time to leave us feedback, we sincerely appreciate it! We're very proud of our team and it's always great to hear that they are doing a good job! Thanks so much! Irie Okie Management