Indigopeace on October 2, 2019

I have been shopping here every week for a few months now and all ive seen is them raise their prices for almost all of their products, even the old dried ones are not being sold at a discount. And then my last visite was wheni bought a kronik brand half ounce for 100$ and what they showed me was fine, but then they got a jar from the back to actually give me and i didn't think anything of it. Got home and opened it and it was covered in powdery mildew. I called them to try to get something done And they said they would contact the vendor and call me back to see if they can do anything. So i waited a week, even though they said they would call me the next day, and i called them back. And i talled to the same person,they said they hadn't heard anything from vendor amd did mot offer anything fpr the bs they gave me amd my time wasted amd they told me to try to contact the vendor myself. It your job to do this as you are legally required to conduct testing and seeing how pm is not allowed in any parts per million. You forged your testing, therefor violating the law. Its shady dispensaries like this that are destroying the cannabis plant as a whole. We need another shop in Issaquah. This one is the only one its just a money hungry corporate monopoly. You will be hearing from my lawyer