Olbigpapa
Although Issaquah Cannibas has a wide selection of marijuana to choose from PLEASE keep in mind you are paying full price for everything in the store. For instance Canna Clouds makes great distillate cartridges in my opinion. What I do not agree with is the fact Issaquah sells their line of "tankers or aka syringes" of distillate for 35 and their cartridges for 39 to 40. I have a favorite store in Seattle I found and LOVE. 30 for Canna Clouds tankers and 32 for ALL of their cartridges. Kind of takes the fun out of shopping in Issaquah when you know your getting screwed on prices!