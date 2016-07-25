janaemo
Convenient location and great selection!!!
4.8
10 reviews
This is my favorite shop in Washington! Staff and selection are awesome!!
Sorry for late review! I literally got 28 full gram doinks for $80 haha, I feel like a kid again! My dog loved the cbd peanut butter they sell outside the shop!
the best decision i made was to stop here on our trip through with my family! we are making this a must stop on every road trip here on out!!
Ton of indoor flower under $100 ozs, saw a bunch of $20 eighths too that were frosty af
Staff is friendly and helpful...product is good quality and great prices
I-90 Greenhouse is my store of choice for 2-1/2 years now. I gladly make the 60 mile round-trip from home every few months. The owner and staff have consistently treated me with respect and I never feel hurried. It's obvious that the owner is deeply involved in the business. He is polite, professional and smart. The store is clean and very organized. The inventory is vast. Being on a budget, the generous deals allow me to stretch my dollar a long way. If this business was anything but superior, I would say so. I give I-90 Greenhouse my highest recommendation without hesitation.
After traveling from coast to coast, and visiting almost every legal cannabis dispensary in America, The I-90 Grow house, in my opinion, is the best one I’ve come across. Owned by 2 of the Nicest, and knowledgeable people I’ve ever met. They have a huge assortment of any and everything (including CBD) to keep you medicated at a very reasonable price. Head on over and check these guys out!!
Good selection of product with a variety of pieces. Very friendly staff that takes the time to talk with u and find what u want. I never feel rushed when I come in and the owner cares about his customers. I will keep coming back
They are awesome! The people and products are the best!