Mark-WA on September 19, 2019

I-90 Greenhouse is my store of choice for 2-1/2 years now. I gladly make the 60 mile round-trip from home every few months. The owner and staff have consistently treated me with respect and I never feel hurried. It's obvious that the owner is deeply involved in the business. He is polite, professional and smart. The store is clean and very organized. The inventory is vast. Being on a budget, the generous deals allow me to stretch my dollar a long way. If this business was anything but superior, I would say so. I give I-90 Greenhouse my highest recommendation without hesitation.