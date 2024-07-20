dispensary
Medical

Italian Herbs

Ashtabula, OH
261.2 miles away
unverified listing

2 Reviews of Italian Herbs

4.5
Quality
4.0
Service
4.0
Atmosphere
write a review
Sort by
Most Helpful
July 20, 2024
The Staff here help us get normal sleep again . So much knowledge
August 28, 2024
The folks at I.H. are always very prompt and more than happy to make the Cannabis Consumer/Connisseur happy as well. 🤘🏾♥️🤘🏾