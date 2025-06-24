We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Cookie Policy
and
Privacy Policy
to learn more
Leafly
Shop legal, local weed.
Open
advertise on Leafly
Ashburn, VA
change
Shop
Delivery
Dispensaries
Deals
Strains
Brands
Products
CBD
Doctors
Cannabis 101
Social impact
Sign in
Create account
Strains
Shop
Shop
Delivery
Deals
Dispensaries
CBD Stores
Brands
Products
Learn
Cannabis 101
News
Leafly Learn
Science of cannabis
Doctors
Social impact
Lab partners
Download the Leafly App
Advertise on Leafly
Country
Leafly.com
Leafly.ca
Leafly.de
Help
Favorite
DISPENSARY
HEMP THC
J Litty’s
Greensboro, NC
5.0
(
6 reviews
)
241.0 miles away
Closed until 10am ET
main
menu
deals
reviews
6 Reviews of J Litty’s
5.0
(
6
)
5.0
Quality
5.0
Service
5.0
Atmosphere
write a review
Sort by
Most Helpful
2 days ago
d........s
J Litty’s Cannabis Lounge is a 1 of a kind experience and the best THCA/Cannabis in Greensboro
read full review
Yesterday
f........v
I found Jlittys on a search for the best quality flower/rosin and have been buying strictly from them for 2 years now , its a dope experience every time I highly recommend checking them out !
read full review
Yesterday
e........9
W jlitty’s
read full review
Yesterday
k........1
Love this place great employees and service and the finest product I've ever had
read full review
Today
r........p
⛽🥦🤏🏻💨😶🌫️🫠😎
read full review
Today
j........6
The product and staff are top notch! If you're curious about hemp, come give them a visit and see what it's all about!
read full review
Home
Dispensaries
North Carolina
Greensboro
J Litty’s