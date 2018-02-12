Promotions
Browse in-store only promotions.
💥MILITARY & VETERAN DISCOUNT💥 🍃Receive 10% off your entire purchase on regular priced items *Must present Military or Veteran ID to redeem this offer *Excludes current specials and discounted items *May not be combined with any other offer *Restrictions & Exclusions May Apply
💥REWARDS POINTS PROGRAM💥 🍃We offer a Rewards Points Program for all of our Patients 🍃All Patients are automatically enrolled the first day they join District Club 🍃Receive 1 Point for Every Dollar Spent 🍃Redeem 500 Points for an In-Store Credit of $10 💥REFER A FRIEND💥 🍃Receive 500 points for every NEW Referral 🍃Redeem 500 points for an in-store credit of $10 💥TO PROPERLY VALIDATE THE REFERRAL💥 🍃THE REFEREE must provide the REFERRER’S First and Last Name on our application the day they join District Club 💥REFERRAL PROGRAM RULES & CONDITIONS💥 🍃REFERRER must be a CURRENT Patient of District Club 🍃REFERRER does not need to be present to receive referral points 🍃REFEREE must be a First-Time Patient 🍃REFERRER and REFEREE cannot both be First-Time Patients 🍃REFERRER and REFEREE cannot refer each other *Please allow up to 48 hours for Referral Points to apply to your account *Cannot redeem over 2,500 Points per visit/day *Points may only be redeemed in increments of 500 Points *Points are non transferable & can only be used by the Patient who earned them *District Club Locations have the right to deduct or modify points at its discretion *District Club Locations may modify or cancel the terms of this offer at any time without notice *Restrictions & Exclusions May Apply
