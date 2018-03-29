I've been visiting District 3 for a few months now and have been pleased with my purchases. I recently visited and had some issues I wasn't happy with but figured it was my loss because of the items they sell and the fact that I was already 3 hours away and couldn't come back immediately to talk with them in person about it. Frustrated, I originally posted a negative review last week. The next day I received a call from the dispensary. The woman I spoke with (not sure if she would be ok with her name being shared) had been able to track down my order and called me to ask me to come back and talk about my issues. I was blown away by this level of customer service. She insisted I come back asap so they could rectify the situation to both our satisfaction. I was able to come in today and my concerns were taken care of by the manager on duty. The budtender that helped me today was one of the best I have met there yet, I was very impressed with her service! So, all in all I wanted to make sure to say a big thank you to District 3 for being true to their claims! They really do care and want to make sure you have the best possible experience and are happy with your experience when you leave. I drive an extra hour to get there and it's always well worth it for the quality in service and product. Sometimes in the service industry, you don't think you make a difference but you do in small ways, 1 person at a time! Thanks again!