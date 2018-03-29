dispensary
Detroit, MI
P........e
March 29, 2018
The staff was very friendly and Chris was very knowledgeable. His recommendations were on point. I will definitely be back! And tell my friends!
N........a
August 31, 2019
Only dispo I go to or recommend to anybody. Friendly, Family-Like staff! Great quality with great prices to match! Thank you district 3 for your hospitality! 💚 big shout outs to Crystal, Rich, the Security Guard, Cassidy, and the fricken awesome guy who always helps me that I forgot his name but he’s amazing, always hooks me up!!! #Props 😘
l........5
May 7, 2020
I have not had any success ☹️ with my purchase from thus dispensary. I bought an ounce of souur diesel, an ounce of blueberry headband both were prepackaged. And I will be honest, they were horrible, I know what each strain is supposed to taste like and the effects. I am very disappointed ☹️. I must take my money and business elsewhere.
C........6
March 16, 2018
I absolutely love coming here. The environment is wide and open with variety. And the budtenders are so friendly. I was actually talking to the female budtenders so long that my significant other was trying to get their attention lol. I love shopping here and recommend coming here!
G........i
February 22, 2018
This is a brand new spot and will grow into itself. Service was awesome. The young blonde lady who helped me took time and made sure I received the best products for the best prices.
J........2
September 2, 2019
District 3 has been my favorite dispensary for over a month now. Also just won second place in their August drawing! Awesome place, great staff, always new great products with even better prices. Thank you District 3
m........8
March 26, 2018
nice clean place with friendly staff
L........6
March 28, 2018
I like the location but I think your staff could use some more training. When I asked about strains with high CBD, Chris wanted to sell me gummy bears. Strains with high CBD content are good for my PTSD and Bipolar Disorder. A few of these are ACDC, Cannatonic, Dancehall, Harlequin, Island Sweet Skunk, and Sour Tsunami. You must have had at least one of these that I would have gladly bought.
n........d
February 27, 2018
today was my second time going in and really cool place to visit. nice staff and budtenders know what they are selling. would recommend.
S........5
February 23, 2018
Very nice the people help me. Great price
g........1
February 25, 2018
awesome service no wait my budtender Chris was Great he helped me with GOOD CHOICES
n........7
February 26, 2018
Great deals, fresh flower, fast service. Would recommend!
p........1
February 18, 2018
Came by yesterday for my first visit and they answered all of my questions and gave a couple great suggestions as well. I will definitely be returning!
m........b
February 21, 2018
Awesome place. many things I haven't seen at other places and the price and staff are great.
H........2
March 13, 2018
This place is great, great bud, graft prices, and a point system to get free stuff love this place
q........1
March 21, 2018
This place is amazing from the moment you walk into the door and get greeting by the friendly staff, to the moment you check in, all the way til you hit the budtenders whom are all extremely nice and helpful. Came back the next day and I think I will keep coming back the set up is the best I’ve seen yet definitely number 1 on my list
a........n
March 23, 2018
great location
C........2
December 27, 2018
it's a shame you drive a distance to get some nice buds and a so call manager tells you your trying to get something for free when you know how much money spend dont equal points on account. says I've been compensated more than once. y'all didnt do your job for referral points and then said website down BS
R........n
December 10, 2018
Can't figure out if this place is closed or not, Google says they're open when they arent and leafly has their hours starting at 7pm? Have never been able to get someone on the phone regardless of when I call
D........3
April 5, 2020
Verified Shopper
Thank you for curb-side service and the great customer service!
R........n
March 13, 2019
I’ve been to several dispensaries throughout the city and prior to visiting District 3, I was on a quest to find “the one” being I didn’t necessarily have a favorite. This all changed after Sunday afternoon. As a first time customer, I was impressed by the friendly security guard and overall nonintimidating ease of entry. The registration process was also a breeze, and I felt welcomed by the woman who handled the paperwork. Upon being buzzed back, I was greeted with a warm smile from Cassidy, who was very skilled at making me feel as though we were old friends while maintaining a healthy balance of professionalism at the same time. She was very patient and knowledgeable, was proactive with advising me on the daily specials, and also provided thoughtful recommendations as I deliberated which strains I would ultimately purchase. Come time to check out, I was delighted to hear Cassidy was providing me with a free “$5 Grab Bag” of goodies- which included a chillum and lighter- in addition to a free pre-roll! The pricing is second to none (especially if you’re a bargain shopper), and the quality of the flower is top notch. The icing on the cake was receiving $20 off of my order total being it was my first visit, and I can assure you that it won’t be my last! One final note: Make no mistake, the Jet Fuel is definitely some GAS!!!
R........e
August 31, 2019
Love this place, And the Employees working there. Everyone is very friendly, Theres always good product. Highly reccomend =)
j........3
February 27, 2018
Loved coming here. Super clean, nice staff & great bud at really good prices. I highly recommend visiting here
c........e
June 13, 2019
Verified Shopper
I've been visiting District 3 for a few months now and have been pleased with my purchases. I recently visited and had some issues I wasn't happy with but figured it was my loss because of the items they sell and the fact that I was already 3 hours away and couldn't come back immediately to talk with them in person about it. Frustrated, I originally posted a negative review last week. The next day I received a call from the dispensary. The woman I spoke with (not sure if she would be ok with her name being shared) had been able to track down my order and called me to ask me to come back and talk about my issues. I was blown away by this level of customer service. She insisted I come back asap so they could rectify the situation to both our satisfaction. I was able to come in today and my concerns were taken care of by the manager on duty. The budtender that helped me today was one of the best I have met there yet, I was very impressed with her service! So, all in all I wanted to make sure to say a big thank you to District 3 for being true to their claims! They really do care and want to make sure you have the best possible experience and are happy with your experience when you leave. I drive an extra hour to get there and it's always well worth it for the quality in service and product. Sometimes in the service industry, you don't think you make a difference but you do in small ways, 1 person at a time! Thanks again!