JARS Cannabis - East Detroit
JARS Cannabis - East Detroit

Leafly List Winner
Detroit, MI
JARS Cannabis - East Detroit

JARS Cannabis is more than just your average cannabis brand and retailer. Striving to set a new standard of professional excellence in cannabis retail, our highly motivated team is comprised of knowledgeable experts who are committed to providing the highest quality of products, with the widest variety of options, at prices people can afford, ensuring the integration of cannabis into any lifestyle is both easy and accessible. Check out the media tab to learn more about becoming a JARS Loyalty Member today! JARS Rewards $7 pre-roll upon enrollment Points never expire Bonus points & savings Birthday: Free Pre-roll | 2X points on birthday | $10 store credit Anniversary Rewards Diamond Gifts Exclusive Deals & Pop-ups Refer a Friend $10 off your order when you refer a friend $10 off your order if you’re the friend referred Referee must provide the referee’s First and Last Name on our application the day they join JARS Cannabis JARS Cannabis Delivery: Activated.

Leafly member since 2018

Followers: 2365
11400 East 8 Mile Road, Detroit, MI
License PC-000394
ATM, Storefront, ADA accessible, Veteran discount, Recreational, Arab/Middle Eastern owned

leafly list awards

  • 2024 Leafly List Winner

Hours and Info (ET)

sunday
9am - 9pm
monday
9am - 9pm
tuesday
9am - 9pm
wednesday
9am - 9pm
thursday
9am - 9pm
friday
9am - 9pm
saturday
9am - 9pm

