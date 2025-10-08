DISPENSARY
MEDICAL & RECREATIONAL
JARS Cannabis - Green Valley (Med/Rec)
273 Reviews of JARS Cannabis - Green Valley (Med/Rec)
G........a
October 8, 2025
Verified Shopper
They do a good job. Competitive pricing.
C........0
August 7, 2025
Verified Shopper
Great people, love how friendly the people are. Great place to shop highly recommended.
d........l
September 3, 2025
Verified Shopper
Fast, friendly customer service. Been coming here for years.
K........i
May 24, 2025
Verified Shopper
I order on line and drive an hour to get there. They don't show you what's in the bag, so no way to know. What I ordered, what I was charged for, and what was on the receipt were all the same, but what was in the bag is NOT. No attention to detail or problems reading!
m........r
May 18, 2025
If you pay with a card (debit or credit, it does not matter) you will be charged an additional 10% than what your receipt indicates. For example, my receipt total, with fees, taxes and tip, was for $51, but my banking app listed the total charge as $56. Their reason (or excuse)? They use a “3rd party system” to process their payments, and therefore, have no say over what they charge. WHAT! I do not know of any vendors who have their own finance company that processes their own tender transactions. Companies pay other companies to process their payments. Welcome to Capitalism! If I go to the store my receipt should match my bank. Period. End of Story. If it doesn’t, then my bank has this little feature they call FRAUD Protection, which is going to protect my interests. If you shop at Hana, who is protecting yours? Sahuarita Town Hall, Arizona Corporation Commission, and The Better Business Bureau of Southern Arizona, that’s who. We finally have the right to purchase marijuana in a safe environment free from fear of prosecution, just to be taken advantage of by companies like Hana. Shameful!!!
R........1
July 10, 2025
Verified Shopper
The front desk girl was awesome she’s really nice and helpful, definitely coming back
j........s
June 13, 2025
Verified Shopper
Love the staff and products. Great for medical and everything else!!!
M........0
June 20, 2025
Verified Shopper
Thank you Zulie! Your the best!
j........2
April 10, 2025
Verified Shopper
The employees are always so helpful! I appreciate the service.
h........2
March 26, 2025
Verified Shopper
Great costumer service always fast and friendly
e........2
November 13, 2025
Hana green Valley is the best. Always friendly and helpful staff and awesome default deals!! 11/13/25 e Delgado
k........8
April 9, 2025
Verified Shopper
Everyone is so knowledgeable and kind. They also give good recommendations. Thank you!
C........l
December 25, 2024
Verified Shopper
The have good deals
d........8
January 2, 2025
Verified Shopper
great people, good product, and they always have great deals
s........y
August 28, 2025
My husband and I really love this place. We always get good deals. Even when I don't know what I want they always have a tons of information and they are so helpful.
c........7
September 25, 2025
Tax free tuesday is the best
j........w
September 11, 2025
Best dispensary in Arizona the products are bomb and deals very good
G........y
September 11, 2025
I love shopping here always my go to dispo!
h........7
September 12, 2025
Great dispo
i........3
August 21, 2025
Great experience every time!!!
j........5
August 7, 2025
My favorite dispo, great selection and great budtenders.
c........7
August 7, 2025
Great people and prices
S........0
August 18, 2025
Who regulates the Baked Bros Edible department that made me sick? This store sells gummies that make you real ill and I’m not the only one. You have been warned!
d........6
July 25, 2025
Ryan is great