If you pay with a card (debit or credit, it does not matter) you will be charged an additional 10% than what your receipt indicates. For example, my receipt total, with fees, taxes and tip, was for $51, but my banking app listed the total charge as $56. Their reason (or excuse)? They use a “3rd party system” to process their payments, and therefore, have no say over what they charge. WHAT! I do not know of any vendors who have their own finance company that processes their own tender transactions. Companies pay other companies to process their payments. Welcome to Capitalism! If I go to the store my receipt should match my bank. Period. End of Story. If it doesn’t, then my bank has this little feature they call FRAUD Protection, which is going to protect my interests. If you shop at Hana, who is protecting yours? Sahuarita Town Hall, Arizona Corporation Commission, and The Better Business Bureau of Southern Arizona, that’s who. We finally have the right to purchase marijuana in a safe environment free from fear of prosecution, just to be taken advantage of by companies like Hana. Shameful!!!