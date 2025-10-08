DISPENSARY
JARS Cannabis - Green Valley (Med/Rec)
Flower
Edible
Accessory
Other
About this dispensary
JARS Cannabis - Green Valley (Med/Rec)
JARS Cannabis – Green Valley is the premier destination for cannabis enthusiasts in the region, offering an award-winning selection of top-quality products including edibles, concentrate, vaporizers, flower, topicals, and more. You'll find favorite brands such as Jeeter, STIIIZY, Grow Sciences, Wyld, and more are available at JARS. Our knowledgeable staff is always on hand to offer personalized recommendations while maintaining a welcoming atmosphere for all customers. With over 10,000 five-star reviews, there's a reason why we are Arizona's favorite dispensary.
- 1732 W Commerce Point Pl, Green Valley, AZ
- call 5202898030
- visit website
- send an email
- Followers: 896
- credit carddebit cardcash
- License 00000096DCXQ00231932
- ATMStorefrontADA accessibleVeteran discount
Hours and Info (MT)
wednesday
9am - 7pm
thursday
9am - 7pm
friday
9am - 7pm
saturday
9am - 7pm
sunday
9am - 4pm
monday
9am - 7pm
tuesday
8am - 7pm
273 Reviews of JARS Cannabis - Green Valley (Med/Rec)
4.5
Quality
4.6
Service
4.5
Atmosphere
G........a
October 8, 2025
Verified Shopper
They do a good job. Competitive pricing.
C........0
August 7, 2025
Verified Shopper
Great people, love how friendly the people are. Great place to shop highly recommended.
d........l
September 3, 2025
Verified Shopper
Fast, friendly customer service. Been coming here for years.
K........i
May 24, 2025
Verified Shopper
I order on line and drive an hour to get there. They don't show you what's in the bag, so no way to know. What I ordered, what I was charged for, and what was on the receipt were all the same, but what was in the bag is NOT. No attention to detail or problems reading!