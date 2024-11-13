JJ's Wellness
JJ's Wellness

Durant, OK
1102.4 miles away
Last updated:

Flower

Concentrate

Edible

Cartridge

Pre-roll

Accessory

About this dispensary

JJ's Wellness

Leafly member since 2024

Followers: 3
1210 N 1st Ave, Durant, OK
Call 5805795520
License DAAA-EK60-0I0A
ATMStorefrontADA accessibleVeteran discountMedicalVeteran owned

Hours and Info (CT)

sunday
9am - 8pm
monday
9am - 8pm
tuesday
9am - 8pm
wednesday
9am - 8pm
thursday
9am - 8pm
friday
9am - 9pm
saturday
9am - 9pm

pickup Info

Today’s hours
Available until 9pm CT
TimeSame dayPaymentCash

Photos of JJ's Wellness

Promotions at JJ's Wellness

Updates from JJ's Wellness

2 Reviews of JJ's Wellness

5.0
Quality
5.0
Service
5.0
Atmosphere
November 13, 2024
Went in to the dispensary and they treated me like family and there dabs where6$ and prerolls where 2$.the flower for the price u couldn’t get a better deal on top quality weed for 7$ and under a gram!!! Was so exited because it was weed wensday and still got the discount was shocked on the pricing it was for sure in my range and the bud tenders new the new products very well and the carts are the cheapest in this town but very good quality.definitely coming back !!!
1 person found this helpful
November 13, 2024
My new go-to in durant.I'm so glad I can order online now and pick up at the drive thru.
2 people found this helpful
