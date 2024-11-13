JJ's Wellness

Went in to the dispensary and they treated me like family and there dabs where6$ and prerolls where 2$.the flower for the price u couldn’t get a better deal on top quality weed for 7$ and under a gram!!! Was so exited because it was weed wensday and still got the discount was shocked on the pricing it was for sure in my range and the bud tenders new the new products very well and the carts are the cheapest in this town but very good quality.definitely coming back !!!