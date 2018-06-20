JayStrong
Shout-out Hector one of the most knowledgeable budtenders I've ran into caulght him explaining pgrs to someone and was in disbelief def coming back I like to shop with people who know what they are talking about
5.0
10 reviews
do you folks take MasterCard credit cards? it is not a debit card
This has been one of the best shops I have been to. Great deals! lets say I live in seatac and would rather drive to auburn then go to one of the more close to home shops. Every visit I have felt welcome and well taken care of by each staff member. With the large selection of product let it be cartidges, edibles, topicals, pre-rolls or oldschool bud you will not leave empty handed or disappointed.
nice, big, clean store. very helpful staff. and there is a drive through.
This is my new favorite dispensary. The quality of their product is amazing and they are always in stock. Their prices can not be beat, way less than Mr. Bill's in Buckley. Staff is super knowledgeable, great atmosphere, very welcoming.
this storefront is GORGEOUS. every staff member was warm, welcoming, and as attentive to the "buyers" in our group as the "lookers"(even though the lookers sheepishly identified themselves as non-rev sources up front, they got a warm grand tour worthy of any looky-loo) This place is an absolute 10 for knowledge, customer service and selection. LOOOOOOOOOVE Joint Rivers.
LOVE THIS PLACE! You can buy all of your cannabis needs and wants in one location. The store itself is beautiful with an amazing cannabis leaf entry way. Staff is very well informed and answered all of my questions. The manager is The GOAT.
This shop has the most amazing atmosphere. It's beautiful. The people are so helpful and nice! I can't wait to see what else they have in store for the grand opening!!
A very beautiful and big store with a wide variety to select from. The staff and atmosphere is positive and friendly. I love that you are not rushed or bugged until you want help. I felt very welcomed.
Loved the store,staff and the product. Fully accessible and pet friendly.. This place gets my tail wagging.