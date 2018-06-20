Brjj1994 on December 19, 2018

This has been one of the best shops I have been to. Great deals! lets say I live in seatac and would rather drive to auburn then go to one of the more close to home shops. Every visit I have felt welcome and well taken care of by each staff member. With the large selection of product let it be cartidges, edibles, topicals, pre-rolls or oldschool bud you will not leave empty handed or disappointed.