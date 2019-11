abeniluv on October 30, 2019

OMG , I had the BEST experienced Peace and Transquility in two places where the staff were very welcoming from the heart. The atmosphere was beautiful through and through. I walked in my back was giving me the blues. After speaking with the staff and going over my conditions and what would work best for me. I really felt like there was still some hope. Chronic body pain is nothing to wink about and now I can see my pot of gold at the end of my rainbow KUDO's!