Joyleaf Dispensary Roselle (rec)

Discover a new level of joy with Joyleaf, your premier destination for engaging and consumer-centric cannabis retail in New Jersey. Conveniently located in Roselle, NJ, we offer ample free parking for your convenience. Our knowledgeable head of the store is a certified Gonjeij (sumalie of cannabis), ensuring a deep understanding of the plant to guide you in selecting the perfect products for your unique moments. Explore a curated selection of top brands, including Miss Grass, Fernway, Cookies, Kind Tree, Savvy, Ozone, 1906, and Edie Parker. At Joyleaf, we are dedicated to providing a personalized and enjoyable cannabis shopping experience. Come and discover your favorite brands with us.