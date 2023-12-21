Joyleaf Dispensary Roselle (rec)
Joyleaf Dispensary Roselle (rec)
Recreational

Joyleaf Dispensary Roselle (rec)

RoselleNew Jersey
205.1 miles away
213 products

Flower

Indica

Sativa

Hybrid

Concentrates

Edibles

Cartridges

Pre-rolls

Accessories

About this dispensary

Joyleaf Dispensary Roselle (rec)

Discover a new level of joy with Joyleaf, your premier destination for engaging and consumer-centric cannabis retail in New Jersey. Conveniently located in Roselle, NJ, we offer ample free parking for your convenience. Our knowledgeable head of the store is a certified Gonjeij (sumalie of cannabis), ensuring a deep understanding of the plant to guide you in selecting the perfect products for your unique moments. Explore a curated selection of top brands, including Miss Grass, Fernway, Cookies, Kind Tree, Savvy, Ozone, 1906, and Edie Parker. At Joyleaf, we are dedicated to providing a personalized and enjoyable cannabis shopping experience. Come and discover your favorite brands with us.

Leafly member since 2023

Followers: 3
711 East 1st Avenue, Roselle, NJ
License RE000124
ATMCash acceptedDebit cards acceptedStorefrontADA accesibleVeteran discountRecreationalWoman owned

Hours and Info (ET)

sunday
11am - 6pm
monday
11am - 8pm
tuesday
11am - 8pm
wednesday
11am - 8pm
thursday
11am - 8pm
friday
11am - 8pm
saturday
10am - 8pm

Photos of Joyleaf Dispensary Roselle (rec)

1 Review of Joyleaf Dispensary Roselle (rec)

5.0
Quality
5.0
Service
5.0
Atmosphere