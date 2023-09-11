Discover great stores near you
About this dispensary
Just a Little Higher
Your local, legal, licensed source for the finest cannabis products, delivered straight to your door! Proudly serving all 5 boroughs and Long Island. Fast delivery; friendly, knowledgeable service; and the widest selection of products to fill all of your cannabis needs. From edibles, to flower, to tinctures and vapes...we have it all. Place an order now and get Just A Little Higher!
Leafly member since 2024
Followers: 15
License OCM-AUCR-TD-P23031
RecreationalDeliveryBlack ownedLatinx owned
Hours and Info (ET)
sunday
9am - 9pm
monday
9am - 9pm
tuesday
9am - 9pm
wednesday
9am - 9pm
thursday
9am - 9pm
friday
9am - 9pm
saturday
9am - 9pm
store Info
Today’s hours
TimeSame dayPaymentCredit Card, Debit
Open until 9pm ET
0 Reviews of Just a Little Higher
No reviews yet
Tried this location? Help out the community by sharing your experience.