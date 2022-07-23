Kanacare
Your Hometown Cannabis Dispensary Kanacare was born and raised right here in The Mountain State in Kanawha County, Charleston, West Virginia. We pride ourselves on being one of the few locally owned and operated medical cannabis dispensaries with true roots in the state. Our mission is to provide the people of West Virginia with the highest quality cannabis, care, and natural healing all with a local understanding. Quality, Compassionate Care Our medical cannabis dispensary was established to provide quality treatment with compassion and convenience. Our goal is to provide an alternative way of healing using a natural substance derived from mother earth. Cannabis and Healing We offer a broad array of cannabis products geared to address illnesses and injuries. Our dedicated team will guide you through your options to make sure that you are comfortable with your product selections. Our Promise to You In order to provide our patients with the highest level of care, our goal is to carefully select only the best variety and quality of products in our dispensary that will best suit your needs.
EVERYDAY DISCOUNTS: First-Time Patient - 25% Veteran - 20% Compassionate Care - 10% Senior Citizen - 10% Veteran + Compassionate Care - 30% Patient Loyalty Program* - 2.5% cash earned on every purchase, usable on your next visit
*Loyalty is earned on all purchases. Loyalty is earned on the discounted value of sale items. Loyalty cannot be redeemed with sale items or promotions, but is earned on them. Loyalty cannot be stacked with any everyday discount. Everyday Discounts cannot be combined with any sales or promotions discounts. The higher discount will be used.
BUY ONE GET ONE 1/2 OFF all products all week, no limit! (*equal or lesser value, may not be combined with other offers). BUY MORE SAVE MORE OZ DEAL - mix and match ANY 8 eighths to make a $299 custom flower ounce - Over 10 strains available while supplies last!! FIRST TIME PATIENTS receive 25% OFF their first visit on non-sale items. KEEP SAVING with the best loyalty program in the state - Get 2.5% back in a store credit bank and use it whenever you want! EVERYDAY SAVINGS (non-sale items): Veterans - 20% off Seniors - 10% off Compassionate Care - 10% off Industry - 10% off
(SALE VALID 7/19/22- 7/23/22 - OPEN TUES-SAT 11a-6:30p - www.kanacarewv.com)