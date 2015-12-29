The biggest problem is price and price matching. These dispensaries need to compete with eachother. Cant stand the 25$ edibles thats ridiculous. California prices are perfect why csnt we seem.to fix this?

Dispensary said:

Hey Go greenie! Hopefully soon we can get there with our pricing, however Nevada is one of the most regulated states as far as testing so you always know that you are consuming a safe product. If you do come here to Kanna on Thursdays we do offer buy one get one half off for all edibles!