MsGammyof4
I enjoy the employees they also know how to greet you
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
4.8
10 reviews
I enjoy the employees they also know how to greet you
I love everyone and everything about this dispensary. We have been going there for over a year now and every one is nice and friendly just great. The product is beautiful and the highs are great 🤣🤣 I truly love the gang at Kanna and love being there.
Thank you so much Elsie! You are and Jerry are always such a pleasure to see! Always happy and smiling! We love you guys! The Kanna Fam:)
The biggest problem is price and price matching. These dispensaries need to compete with eachother. Cant stand the 25$ edibles thats ridiculous. California prices are perfect why csnt we seem.to fix this?
Hey Go greenie! Hopefully soon we can get there with our pricing, however Nevada is one of the most regulated states as far as testing so you always know that you are consuming a safe product. If you do come here to Kanna on Thursdays we do offer buy one get one half off for all edibles!
I love it!!! In October 2016 I discovered Kanna and to this day I credit the bud tenders with helping me end a fourteen year addiction to MS Contin. To the staff of Kanna you helped me save my life!!!
Oh Linda! We love you so much and we are so glad to be apart of your recovery! All of staff always enjoys seeing you and you have such a great presence about you! It is customers like you who make Kanna such a wonderful place! Thanks for being such a loyal customer and always putting a smile on our faces:)
This place rocks. Love the cherry Death Star.
Thanks so much Spencer_smokes, we appreciate the feedback:) We just put out our Cherry Death Star Pre Roll's for $9!
Love that mendo breath! Recommended by my budtender Lana I'll be back!
Thanks so much Bradcooperfan1996, we love our UFE Mendo Breath as well! Come check out some other UFE strains, we just dropped Cherry Death star Pre Rolls
I absolutely love it
Thank you so much Bennyhauna! It is customers like you who make Kanna such a wonderful place! Thanks for being a loyal customer!
Bud is old and dried out. Dismal products that are worth the prices for the quality. I seriously recommend shopping elsewhere with better products and deals.
great. max very helpful
Thank you Janina420 for your comment! Max is very helpful and we are lucky to have him as part of our team!
their staff is really nice
Thank you so much Nina2013! Our staff strives to be the best so we can be as helpful as possible! We appreciate you!