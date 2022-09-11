I was hunting for some edible sativas, and Keeper OG was one of the only locations, in my area, to specifically list sativa treats. The shop is inviting, nicely laid out, and has a great vibe to it. All the product is nicely displayed and easy to read through. They have a great lineup of edibles, including snickerdoodles! The employee that helped me was super chill and very friendly. I walked out with some Sour Tangie gummies, and they are EXACTLY what I was hoping for! Great taste and a wonderful feeling that matches every note you'd find for that strain. I can't wait to try the Keeper OG gummies next, and I'm excited to try more of their items soon. :)