We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Cookie Policy
and
Privacy Policy
to learn more
Leafly
Shop legal, local weed.
Open
advertise on Leafly
Locating...
change
Shop
Delivery
Dispensaries
Deals
Strains
Brands
Products
CBD
Doctors
Cannabis 101
Social impact
Sign in
Create account
Strains
Shop
Shop
Delivery
Deals
Dispensaries
CBD Stores
Brands
Products
Learn
Cannabis 101
News
Leafly Learn
Science of cannabis
Doctors
Social impact
Lab partners
Download the Leafly App
Advertise on Leafly
Country
Leafly.com
Leafly.ca
Leafly.de
Help
Favorite
dispensary
Recreational
Kenai River Cannabis
Kenai, AK
2.0
(
1 reviews
)
3391.3 miles away
Open until 12am AKT
unverified listing
main
reviews
1 Review of Kenai River Cannabis
2.0
(
1
)
3.0
Quality
2.0
Service
1.0
Atmosphere
write a review
Sort by
Most Helpful
April 2, 2024
r........9
Extremely low quality service, seems as if the bud tender would rather be in the restroom taking care of other businesses-Extremely rude.
read full review
Home
Dispensaries
Alaska
Kenai
Kenai River Cannabis