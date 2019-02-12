Follow
Keystone Shops - King of Prussia
215-876-0420
First Time Patient Discount
First time patients save 20% on their first order
Valid for patients new to Keystone Shops only
Senior Tuesdays
65+ patients save 20% on Tuesday and 5% every other day with valid ID
Veteran's Discount & Military Monday
All active & retired military members will receive 20% off their orders on Mondays and save 5% every other day Valid with ID
Birthday Discount
Celebrate your birthday with Keystone Shops to save 20% off
Valid the day before, after, and day of birth
Weekly Deal
Valid 11/25/2019 – 12/2/2019
- Star Tribe and Tangie 300mg Pens - 2 for $60 - $20 Off Vireo Starter Packs
Daily Deal
Valid 11/27/2019 – 11/28/2019
11/27 - $5 Off Grassroots Pens