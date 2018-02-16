Jbsmoker8530
You know how I feel about you guys just awesome!!
Nice knowledgeable staff
I love this location! Great staff and selection! Been my go to for well over a year now!
I found Keystone Shops of KOP to be easily accessible with plenty of parking. I'm always greeted by a friendly employee at the door. They made my first experience at a dispensary easy and enjoyable. The initial registration with them only took minutes and each time I am there now to visit, I never wait too long. I like their online ordering system as well. Keystone also knows the trends and they are on top of their social media so you always know what is in stock there. I have a dispensary closer to my house than KS, but I go a little out of my way to vist here because I like their staff. From the receptionists to their budtenders, all are very pleasant and down to earth, providing great advice and some education as to what each product is.
My favorite dispensary in PA. Always friendly and fast.
This was my first time in a dispensary and they were extremely helpful and understanding. Their medical consultant helped me find just what I needed and everybody else was very friendly.
Friendliest dispensary staff I've met so far. Prices are in line with other local dispensaries. They keep a good stock of items as well.
I love this dispensary! I highly recommend 😊
Love the staff and products
I send my caregiver but have never been there because I have severe Alzheimer's and cannot do things for myself.