Mindlucent on November 4, 2019

I found Keystone Shops of KOP to be easily accessible with plenty of parking. I'm always greeted by a friendly employee at the door. They made my first experience at a dispensary easy and enjoyable. The initial registration with them only took minutes and each time I am there now to visit, I never wait too long. I like their online ordering system as well. Keystone also knows the trends and they are on top of their social media so you always know what is in stock there. I have a dispensary closer to my house than KS, but I go a little out of my way to vist here because I like their staff. From the receptionists to their budtenders, all are very pleasant and down to earth, providing great advice and some education as to what each product is.