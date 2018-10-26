MaryLovesGlass
I disagree with the Mandatory appointment with the pharmacist. It’s a total waste of time and I ended up educating him. I’m from Washington state and this visit was a joke. The bud tenders were okay and nice but the over rules which are being quoted as state laws ruin it. Security is nice but very pushy here. They seem to run the store not the employees. Makes me feel like I’m doing something wrong. Probably will go to State College more. They seem to know what a real dispensary should be set up like. Sigh. Small town wanna bees here only.